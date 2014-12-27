Kaley Cuoco is recovering from sinus surgery, but she's making it look like a sweet sight. When The Big Bang Theory actress woke up from her surgery, she had her husband Ryan Sweeting by her side.

As she lays in the hospital bed, Ryan rests his head with hers in a tender moment.

She captions the pic, "Coming out of sinus surgery and the first thing I see is my beautiful angel of a man, he's right there. Always."

In even more appreciative words, she writes, "He's taking amazing care of me. I love my noodle. He's perfection."

Kaley and Ryan will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on New Year's Eve. This year, Kaley gave Ryan a big 27th surprise birthday party, and he returned the favor for her 29th on Nov. 24. The couple married after a six-month whirlwind romance and have been posting sweet pictures with each other ever since.