Kaley Cuoco recovers from surgery
Kaley Cuoco is recovering from sinus surgery, but she's making it look like a sweet sight. When The Big Bang Theory actress woke up from her surgery, she had her husband Ryan Sweeting by her side.
WATCH: The Big Bang Theory Cast Gets Paid How Much?
As she lays in the hospital bed, Ryan rests his head with hers in a tender moment.
She captions the pic, "Coming out of sinus surgery and the first thing I see is my beautiful angel of a man, he's right there. Always."
WATCH: Kaley Cuoco Recycles Her Wedding Dress
In even more appreciative words, she writes, "He's taking amazing care of me. I love my noodle. He's perfection."
Kaley and Ryan will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on New Year's Eve. This year, Kaley gave Ryan a big 27th surprise birthday party, and he returned the favor for her 29th on Nov. 24. The couple married after a six-month whirlwind romance and have been posting sweet pictures with each other ever since.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jul. 04, 2018 See which stars expanded their families this year