MIAMI (AP) -- Hip-hop star Kanye West won't have to attend in person a mediation session aimed at resolving a lawsuit filed against him by rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight.

A Miami federal judge recently agreed to permit West to take part in the Aug. 26 session by phone. West's lawyers say he can't be there personally because of a long-standing business commitment outside the continental U.S.

Knight is seeking more than $1 million in damages from West and his companies. Knight was shot in the leg at a 2005 Miami Beach party hosted by West, whom he blames for lax security.

West, Knight and their lawyers met in New York for six hours in June but failed to settle the case.

The shooter has never been identified and the case is unsolved.