NEW YORK (AP) -- It's a family affair at the upcoming BET Awards: Kanye West has the most nominations with seven, while his mentor, Jay-Z, earned five, and Jay-Z's wife, Beyoncé, received six.

Jay-Z and West collaborated last year on the album "Watch the Throne." Their songs — "In Paris" and "Otis" — are up for video of the year. Beyoncé has two nominations in that category with "Love on Top" and "Countdown." The fifth nominee is Usher's "Climax."

The nominations were announced Tuesday in New York.

Samuel L. Jackson will host the July 1 award show, which will be held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj will perform.

Other multiple nominees include Brown, Lil Wayne, Drake and J. Cole. Maze featuring Frankie Beverly will receive a lifetime achievement award.