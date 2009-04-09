NEW YORK (AP) -- "South Park" may have accomplished the impossible getting Kanye West to check his ego.

The Comedy Central show skewered the famously self-important rapper on its show Wednesday night.

West responded Thursday on his blog, saying the show was funny, but that it also hurt his feelings and has helped him realize that maybe he needs to stop saying how great he is.

Said West in his typical all-caps mode: "I JUST WANT TO BE A DOPER PERSON WHICH STARTS WITH ME NOT ALWAYS TELLING PEOPLE HOW DOPE I THINK I AM."

