LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Kanye West faces more than just a "Love Lockdown."

Los Angeles city prosecutors have charged the rapper with misdemeanor battery, grand theft and vandalism over the videotaped destruction of a paparazzo's camera.

West was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport days after performing at the MTV Video Music Awards in September. The celebrity gossip site TMZ shot video that showed West breaking the flash of a photographer's camera inside a terminal, and his manager breaking the camera itself and accosting TMZ's videographer.

West faces two and a half years in jail if convicted.

West's lawyer, Blair Berk, declined to comment on the charges being filed.