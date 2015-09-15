Community service graduate! Kanye West has fulfilled his court-mandated duty and has completed his community service in his paparazzi battery case from over two years ago.

Kanye was not present in the courtroom as his lawyer presented the judge with a letter from the Dean at the Los Angeles Trade Technical College, where he completed his required 240 hours of community service in the fashion design program.

And the letter reported that North's daddy was a model citizen.

"The contribution of the hands-on community service Mr. West has completed with our school has been of great benefit to our students and program," the letter said, adding that Kanye actually did more hours than were needed to fulfill his obligation.

According to TMZ, Kanye is still on informal probation, but as long as he obeys the laws of the land, he's a free man.

The case stemmed from an incident way back in July 2013 where Kanye was charged with criminal battery and attempted grand theft after allegedly attacking the photographer at the airport and grabbing his camera. In a plea deal last year, the rapper pled no contest to misdemeanor battery.