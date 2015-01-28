Kanye West appears on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where he gives a sneak peek at his new music video for “Only One,” featuring daughter North.

As Gossip Cop reported, West sings on the emotional track, which features Paul McCartney on keyboard, as if he was his late mother, looking down on him and North from heaven. In the video, West serenades North as they cuddle close outside. DeGeneres appears to be in awe of the clip, and reveals that West was sitting there singing to her as they watched. Gossip Cop will post the full music video when it is released.

DeGeneres asks West how marriage to Kim Kardashian has changed him, and he admits, “I’ve definitely learned how to compromise more… I’ve learned how to shut up more.” The rapper adds more seriously, “I think I’m a better human being because of her, and because of my daughter.” West explains that now he has people to go home to, and family to “protect,” as well additional motivation to be creative and contribute to society.

Reflecting on some years of bad behavior, West says he thinks he was “going through my version of Terrible Twos.” The rapper confesses he felt “suffocated” by people’s perception of him, and that his creativity was being stifled as he tried to expand beyond being just a musician. “The definition of crazy is trying to do the same thing and expecting a different result,” he tells DeGeneres. “So I tried something different over the past couple of years, and I actually got some really good results from it.”

West confirms that he and Kardashian are trying to expand their family, and DeGeneres asks him if he wants to have a “Brad and Angie bunch” of kids. “I just want whatever Kim wants,” he replies, eliciting cheers from the audience. It’s also revealed that DeGeneres paid tribute to West at last weekend’s “BET Honors” taping, where West received the Visionary award. For the celebration, DeGeneres submitted a video of herself rapping about West, which she plays now in advance of the special’s airing next month. After watching it with the studio audience West tells DeGeneres, “That was one of the nicest things anyone has ever done for me.”

