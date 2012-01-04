Watch the throne, indeed! Kanye West wants to be king of the world, pretty much, as he detailed in an three-hour session on Twitter Wednesday night.

The rapper and hip hop mogul, 34, covered a huge terrain of topics on the microblogging site -- including his plans for Donda, his brand-new, far-reaching design company named after his late mother Donda West.

Donda will "pick up where Steve Jobs left off," West said of the late, visionary Apple founder. With 22 divisions of writers, DJs, publicists, designers, musicians, scientists and much more, the company will strive to "make products and experiences that people want and can afford," West said, "to help simplify and aesthetically improve everything we see hear, touch, taste and feel," and "dream of, create, advertise and produce products driven equally by emotional want and utilitarian need.. To marry our wants and needs."

West hinted that Donda is releasing a "semi sci-fi" film in 2012 called "2016 OLYMPICS." And that's not all. West told fans he may become creative director of a Jetsons film and wants to "design" the MTV Video Music Awards.

Beyond the worlds of design, film, music, technology and product development, the "N*ggas in Paris" rapper also wants to fix America's schools, he wrote.

"There are so many broken systems from the economy to school systems jail systems... we need experts for this," West complained, adding that he and director Spike Jonze "want to do a summer school that tries new forms of curriculum."

"I care about people who have never heard of me," West wrote. "There are over 7 billion people on the planet now."

