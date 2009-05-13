NEW YORK (AP) -- Kanye West doesn't like impostors. And he doesn't care much for Twitter, either.

In a blog posting, the outspoken rapper railed against the micro-blogging site for allowing users to set up accounts under fake names. West called on the site to take down the user tweeting under his name and Twitter listened.

Related: Justin Timberlake and the rest of the best Celebritweets of the week

The user named KanyeWest was suspended Wednesday. The site doesn't allow impersonation, but does allow parody impersonations clearly meant as a joke.

Twitter co-founder Biz Stone said in an e-mail that Twitter is looking at how best to implement an account verification system.

Follow Wonderwall on Twitter (we're real, we promise)