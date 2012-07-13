Kim Kardashian is totally dialed into boyfriend Kanye West. In fact, she's the only one who has his phone number!

West, 35, "doesn't like to be tied down by technology," a source tells Us Weekly, adding that the hip hop star didn't have a cell phone before falling for Kardashian, 31.

"It frustrated Kim," adds the insider. "She had to call him through a bodyguard."

But West recently caved and got a secret phone. Says a source, "He only uses it for Kim!"

While his technology sacrifice is a nice gesture, he isn't the only one who is compromising in their relationship. In last Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, West, who designs his own clothing line, gave suggestions on his girlfriend's wardrobe.

"They're seriously talking marriage. And yes, she would [accept his proposal]," a source close to the couple has confirmed to Us. "Kanye says he can't wait to see her carrying his child. He says she will look beautiful pregnant."

