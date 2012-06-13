A stunningly curvy, dark-haired beauty -- with her shapely posterior facing the camera -- sits nude on a hotel bed. Is it Kim Kardashian? Did her boyfriend Kanye West tweet the photo?

Neither. On Wednesday, a year-old photo of naked porn star Amia Miley (who once played Kourtney Kardashian in a porn parody!) was briefly identified to be Kim, 31, and TMZ even claimed that her beau West, 35, shared the photo on his Twitter account.

The "Otis" rapper himself (currently traveling in Europe with pal Jay-Z for their Watch the Throne tour) slammed the story in a statement to Us Weekly.

"In regards to this 'story' that Kanye posted and then took down intimate pictures on his Twitter account: TOTALLY FALSE. Laughably so. This phantom tweet never occurred on his account," his rep says.

TMZ later said the stunt was "part of #WanksterWednesday, A prank day where people try to get bogus rumors started."

"This is obviously the desperate, sad act of someone seeking to gain media exposure by exploiting Kanye's notoriety. Kanye doesn't even know this person, has never seen this picture, and hasn't been on his Twitter account for a day," West's rep continues.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kanye West: I Never Tweeted Pic of Nude Porn Star