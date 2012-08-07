Who says romance is dead?

Kanye West confirmed rumors a track he debuted at an NYC club over the weekend is about his love of six months, Kim Kardashian, via Twitter Tuesday. The song's title? "Perfect Bitch."

"I wrote the song Perfect Bitch about Kim," West, 34, shared with his 8.2 million followers.

VIDEO: Kanye tells Kim how to dress

This isn't the first time the "Watch the Throne" rapper is drawing on his reality star love, 31, for lyrical inspiration.

On his single "Way Too Cold" (formerly "Theraflu"), West confesses during a verse, "I'll admit, I had fell in love with Kim . . . "

PHOTOS: Kim, Kanye, Jay and Beyonce at the BET Awards

West pursued Kardashian "for a long time" a source explained to Us Weekly earlier this year. A longtime pal of the Kardashian crew, West waited patiently in the wings while the E! star was wooed by, and then wed, Nets player Kris Humphries. After her marriage floundered, West and Kardashian grew even closer -- and in March, Kardashian finally agreed to take their friendship to the next level.

Now? Says another source, "Kim and Kanye are 100 percent having conversations about marriage."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kanye West: I Wrote "Perfect Bitch" About Kim Kardashian