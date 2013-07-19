Kanye West got into yet another scuffle with a photographer at LAX airport on Friday, June 19, but a source tells Us Weekly that the incident wasn't as intense as it seems.

According to TMZ, the victim, a photographer, was taken to the hospital after the alleged altercation and his condition is unknown. Law enforcement tells the site that the "Black Skinheads" rapper committed an attempted robbery when he tried to steal the photographer's camera during the incident and has been named a felony suspect. The victim reportedly wants to press charges against the outspoken singer, 36.

Despite the reports, a source close to West tells Us Weekly exclusively that the altercation is being blown out of proportion.

"Kanye is fine," the source tells Us. "He didn't hurt the pap. They were just heckling him as usual. Kanye went to grab the camera and the guy fell being so dramatic."

It's the latest run-in for West involving snap-happy photographers. On July 12, Kim Kardashian's beau went off on paparazzi who were asking him questions at LAX, telling one to "don't talk."

"I appreciate it, but don't talk. Don't talk to me," he said via TMZ. "I don't want to hear paparazzi talk to me or anyone I know. And tell everybody never talk, to anyone, that anyone knows -- don't talk to themselves. Don't talk ever again."

Per TMZ, cops will refer the latest case to the D.A. as a felony attempted robbery and not a battery case.

