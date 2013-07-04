It's a dirty job and somebody's gotta do it, but that somebody is not Kanye West. Since welcoming baby daughter North with girlfriend Kim Kardashian on June 15, West, 36, has embraced almost every aspect of fatherhood, with one notable exception: dirty diapers.

A source close to the Kardashian family told Us that although the "Black Skinhead" rapper is totally in love with his newborn little girl, he's not so keen on dealing with her messes. "He's not changing diapers," the insider revealed in the July 8 issue of Us Weekly.

He is, however, stepping up in other ways. "He doesn't leave North for more than an hour," one source marveled of the proud new dad. Added another: "Kanye holds the baby all the time."

Indeed, both West and Kardashian seem to be settling in quite nicely to life with their little bundle of joy. "Kim is breast-feeding constantly," one source told Us of the 32-year-old first-time mom. "She's loving it."

Added longtime friend and Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin: "When I walked in to see her, Kim was holding the baby. I said, 'Oh, my God. You're a natural.' Kim said, 'I know -- it's so weird!'"

Motherhood has definitely changed the media-savvy reality star. Since giving birth five weeks early in mid-June, the normally tweet-happy new mom has surfaced on social media only twice -- to wish sister Khloe a happy 29th birthday and to promote the June 30 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Sources say both she and West are adamant about keeping their baby out of the spotlight, at least for the time being. In fact, as Us Weekly previously reported, the couple turned down a whopping $3 million deal with an Australian magazine for the first baby photos of little North.

