Kanye West is in no mood to play nice. The new father, who has been busy simultaneously looking after baby North West with girlfriend Kim Kardashian in Los Angeles and working on new material in Paris, lashed out at paparazzi at LAX on Friday, giving one photographer a dramatic earful.

The rapper, 36, was ducking out of a black car at the curbside in a casual gray hoodie and jeans as he made his way into the airport when a photographer started calling his name, telling Yeezy that he was a big fan.

PHOTOS: Kanye's most outrageous moments

"I appreciate it, but don't talk," West responded with a deadpan expression as he tried to cover the camera lens. "I don't want to hear paparazzi talk to me or anybody I know. And tell everybody never talk to anyone that anyone knows."

When the photographer continued to follow West into the airport, the irritated rapper pushed the camera aside and stalked away toward his Atlanta-bound flight.

PHOTOS: Kim's childhood photo album

Several fellow passengers later tweeted about how West received "special treatment" boarding the Delta flight.

The "Yeezus" rapper was most recently in L.A. to spend time with Kardashian, 32, and his baby daughter North West, born five weeks early on June 15.

PHOTOS: A look back at Kim's pregnancy

"Kanye, Kim and North always take naps together," a source told Us Weekly about the trio. "The three of them cuddle and just hang out."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Celebritots with unusual names

12 stars we wish would shut up

Imagined Conversations: Kimye Edition