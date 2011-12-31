Kanye West is ready to get the New Year's Eve party started!

The rapper will make his debut as a disc jockey at the Las Vegas grand opening of the 1 OAK nightclub Saturday.

Though West, 34, has dropped hints via Twitter about his new side venture over the last week, Us Weekly has learned he just signed on to do the Las Vegas gig late Saturday afternoon.

"I kinda wanna DJ somewhere this New Years," he wrote December 27. "My New Years DJ name is gone be YEEZY WORLD PEACE! If you book me you have to put YEEZY WORLD PEACE on the E-vite. Or I ain't spinning."

Fergie and her husband, Josh Duhamel, are also expected to ring in 2012 at the event, held at the new Mirage Hotel nightclub.

