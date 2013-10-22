Kanye West proposes to Kim Kardashian: How he pulled it off?

Us Weekly

Kanye West's proposal to Kim Kardashian was a total production -- in the best possible way. "It was so amazing. Guys were in tears!" a source tells Us Weekly of West, 36, who surprised Kardashian on her 33rd birthday on Oct. 21 by rounding up family and loved ones at San Francisco's AT&T Stadium, where the JumboTron read "PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!"" as the rapper held out a sizable Lorraine Schwartz ring.

PHOTOS: Kimye's sweetest moments

"It was magical," adds a second source to Us. "It was the most romantic thing ever -- the ultimate surprise!"

The details-obsessed rapper and designer "personally invited everybody" several days ago, the first source continues, with about 50 total on hand, including about 20 of Kardashian's relatives and pals, West's hometown friends from Chicago, plus the owners of the San Francisco Giants and several "Silicon Valley billionaires." Every attendee was sworn to secrecy, the source adds.

PHOTOS: Kim's love life

Kardashian's loved ones -- including mom Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, pals Jonathan Cheban, Robin Antin, Joe Francis and others -- hid in a dugout in the stadium as they waited for Kim to arrive. With the exception of momager Jenner, 57, "nobody was told he'd be proposing in advance," the first pal points out -- not even Khloe or Kourtney.

As West and Kardashian arrived via chauffeured car, "all of the lights were off at the stadium," the source says.

Keep clicking for more on this story ...