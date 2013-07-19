Apparently Kanye West didn't get to finish his speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards either. Gawker has obtained a leaked audio clip that allegedly features the 36-year-old rapper ranting to friends after Taylor Swift won the Best Female Video award over Beyonce.

According to Gawker's report, the tape was secretly recorded while West was having dinner in NYC following the award show at Radio City Music Hall. The "Heartless" rapper had just famously interrupted Swift's acceptance speech on stage to argue that Beyonce's "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" was "one of the best videos of all time."

In the new audio, Kim Kardashian's baby daddy argues the logic of his still-infamous moment onstage with Swift, somehow invoking Eminem, Drake, Elvis Presley and James Brown along the way. "I'm pushing the envelope! I wrote my f---in' 'Run This Town' verse for a f---in' month! When I heard Eminem's verse on the Drake s--t, I went back and rewrote my s--t for two days. I canceled appointments to rewrite! I f---in' care! You know what I'm saying? And that's what I'm saying," he allegedly argued in the audio tape. "Because I did that, Taylor Swift cannot win over Beyonce! Because I wrote my verse in two days, Taylor Swift cannot beat Beyonce. As long as I'm alive! And if I'm alive, kill me then! Kill me then! As long as I'm alive, you gon' have to deal with it. 'Cause there ain't gonna be no more motherf---ing Elvises with no James Browns."

Shortly after the incident, Swift, 23, told ABC News Radio that West called her and "was very sincere in his apology, and I accepted that apology." West also apologized during an appearance on The Jay Leno Show, saying, "I'm just ashamed that my hurt caused someone else's hurt -- and I don't try to justify it because I was just in the wrong."

The 2013 Video Music Awards nominees were announced on July 17, and Swift was nominated for Video of the Year and Best Female Video. "Two VMA nominations!! If you vote and get us one, I promise to keep a firmer grip on the mic this time," she joked on Twitter with a smiley face.

In the audio tape, West also allegedly attacked Pink's performance at the VMAs, ranting, "What the f--k was Pink performing? Don't nobody know that song. Pink performed twice! Two songs? How the f--k Pink perform two songs and I didn't even get asked to perform 'Heartless.'" Pink brushed off the supposed insult on Twitter, writing July 19, "Oh come on y'all . . . If people secretly recorded me and all the s--t I talk . . . It's all good. All love. And we all still here. Peace please."

