LOS ANGELES (AP) --

Kanye West's arraignment on misdemeanor charges has been delayed until May.

Lawyers for the rapper and his road manager were granted a delay to enter pleas until May 20 during a brief hearing Monday afternoon.

West, who is not required to attend, was scheduled to be arraigned on three misdemeanor charges filed as result of a scuffle with a paparazzo at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 11.

Video shot by celebrity gossip Web site TMZ showed West breaking a photographer's flash. His manager is accused of breaking the paparazzo's camera and TMZ's video camera.

West's attorney, Blair Berk, told a court commissioner that Monday was the first time she had been allowed to review the police report and she is waiting for prosecutors to turn over any additional evidence they have.

