Kanye West says he's a "terrible, terrible celebrity" during a long rap-rant, Chrissy Teigan gets slammed for calling Farrah Abraham a "whore," and Kim Kardashian shows off her bare baby bump: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Thursday, May 16 in the roundup!

1. Kanye West Defends "Awesome" Kim Kardashian, Says He's a "Terrible, Terrible Celebrity" in Rap

Kanye West is a lot of things -- a rapper, a designer, an entrepreneur -- but don't you dare call him a "celebrity." The "Mercy" rapper took to the stage at the Adult Swim upfront at the Roseland Ballroom in New York City on Wednesday, May 15, and decidedly distanced himself from the term. "I don't know if you know, [but] there's one thing about me, but I'm not a celebrity," he rhymed following a performance of hit "Runaway."

2. Chrissy Teigan Calls Farrah Abraham a "Whore," Gets Slammed for "Slut Shaming"

Is "slut shaming" the same as bullying? Chrissy Teigen got slammed on Twitter by her followers on Tuesday, May 14, after she called Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham a "whore." "Farrah Abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape. In other news you're a whore and everyone hates you," the 27-year-old model tweeted. "Whoops not other news, sorry."

3. Mo'Nique Loses 80 Pounds: "I Feel Amazing"

A new Mo'Nique! The 45-year-old Precious actress has dramatically changed her lifestyle with intense, daily workouts to get in shape -- and it's paid off in a big way. In a new interview with The Cipha Sounds & Rosenberg Show on New York's Hot 97 FM, Mo'Nique explained that husband Sidney Hicks was the one who encouraged her to change her habits.

4. Kim Kardashian Cuddles Niece Penelope, Shows Glimpse of Bare Baby Bump

Practice makes perfect -- and mom-to-be Kim Kardashian is getting plenty of baby practice, thanks to sister Kourtney's 10-month-old daughter, Penelope. The six-months-pregnant reality star put her maternal instincts to good use on a recent vacation to Mykonos, Greece, where she and her famous family spent several days at the end of April.

5. Catelynn Lowell Reacts to Farrah Abraham's Diss: "Role Model My Ass"

Who's the better Teen Mom? In an exclusive new interview with Us Weekly, Farrah Abraham dissed her Teen Mom costar Catelynn Lowell, calling her "jealous" and accusing her of being a bad role model. On Wednesday, May 15, Lowell fired back on Twitter. "I say someone does a poll who's a better role model? Huh, I think I win. LOL," she wrote.

