Kim Kardashian joined her sister Khloe to open their newest DASH boutique on L.A.'s famed Melrose Avenue Friday, and had one very special shopper by her side: Boyfriend Kanye West.

Relocating their boutique from Calabasas, Calif., to West Hollywood, the Kardashian sisters couldn't be more thrilled with their new digs. "Dash LA opens today on Melrose!!! I'm so excited! We've worked so hard to get this going! Can't wait for you all to see it!" Kim, 31, tweeted Friday. (Kourtney was noticeably absent from the festivities, having given birth to daughter Penelope Scotland Disick on July 8.)

Once the doors opened, Kim couldn't help but cozy up to her rapper boyfriend, 35, while browsing the store, pausing to wrap her arms around him in a bear hug at one point.

West's Friday attendance at the new store opening isn't the only way he's proven his love for Kim lately. Not a fan of being "tied down by technology," West recently purchased his very first cell phone -- just for Kim to call. "He only uses it for Kim!" a source tells Us Weekly of West, who previously communicated over the phone with his girlfriend through a bodyguard.

Though she's been rather public putting her new love on display, Kim insists her romance with West is no publicity stunt. "It's your heart you're playing with," she recently told Oprah Winfrey. "I couldn't sacrifice my heart for a publicity stunt."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kanye West Supports Girlfriend Kim Kardashian at DASH L.A. Store Opening