There's no doubt Kim Kardashian is among one of Hollywood's most stylish stars, but when she prepares to go out on a date with new boyfriend Kanye West the reality star knows she has to up her fashion game.

In a new clip from Monday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 31-year-old turns to rapper West, 35, for wardrobe inspiration when preparing to attend Scott Disick's RYU restaurant opening in April in New York City.

"I am so happy Kanye is coming with me to Scott's restaurant opening," Kardashian says as West (who has his own fashion line), offers his opinion on her date-night dress, jewelry and purse. "I don't want to make a big fuss about it -- we're just hanging out."

Dating since March, Kardashian and longtime family friend West appear to be on the relationship fast track.

"They're seriously talking marriage. And yes, she would [accept his proposal]," a source close to the couple confirms to Us Weekly. "Kanye says he can't wait to see her carrying his child. He says she will look beautiful pregnant."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Monday at 9 p.m. (EST) on E!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kanye West Tells Girlfriend Kim Kardashian How to Dress