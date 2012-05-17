CANNES, France (AP) -- Kanye West will debut a short film titled "Cruel Summer" at the Cannes Film Festival.

The rapper announced Friday that he'll present the film on Wednesday at the French festival. West and his creative collective DONDA will screen the "short art film" out of competition in Cannes.

West's press release promises "a fusion of short film and art installation" and an "immersive seven-screen experience." It will remain open to the public for two days following its premiere.

West has previously directed music videos for his music, including 2010's "Runaway."