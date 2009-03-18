Chart-topping hip-hop star Kanye West will lend his voice to a different sort of project this fall when he guest stars on "The Cleveland Show."

West, a self-professed "Family Guy" fan, will get animated when the show's spinoff debuts on FOX next season. He'll be joined in his episode by Taraji P. Henson ("The Curious Case of Benjamin Button").

The episode will revolve around Cleveland's (Mike Henry) teenage son Cleveland Jr. (Kevin Michael Richardson), who engages in a rap battle with his nemesis Kenny West (West) for the affections of a classmate named Chanel (Henson). There's no word on whether West will bring his Auto-Tune with him to the battle.

"The Cleveland Show" will be the first voice-over job for West, whose current album "808s & Heartbreak" has sold more than a million copies since its November release. He's also been developing a series for Comedy Central.

Henson is coming off her Oscar-nominated turn in "Benjamin Button" and has several more movies in the works, including the post-Katrina drama "Hurricane Season" with Forest Whitaker. Her TV credits include "Boston Legal" and a guest stint on "Eli Stone."