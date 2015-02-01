The 2015 Super Bowl was one of the most exciting games in recent memory, and Katy Perry's explosive halftime performance rocked the stadium, but none of that made Kanye West want to smile for a selfie with two random fans -- or acknowledge that a selfie was even being taken.

Kanye was in attendance at the 2015 Super Bowl -- decked out in a very classy camo t-shirt - when two Seahawks fans snapped the pic with the rapper.

He didn't seem too enthusiastic about the whole encounter. It's impossible to tell if he's sad or angry, but it's clear he doesn't want to be involved with this photo.

The selfie was posted during the game and began picking up steam online. The pic's popularity was no doubt aided by the fan's perfect caption: "Kayne loves the Hawks and being bothered."

But maybe Kanye's sour mood wasn't his fault. Here are a few reasons he might seem so unhappy:

- He still hasn't gotten a new phone since his daughter flushed his down the toilet, and having to take a selfie just rubs in his lack of a phone.

- The cleaners lost his camo tuxedo, and all he had was the camo undershirt.

- He could be chilly. Look at how his arms are crossed.

- Those guys might be really loud and annoying. It's not outside the realm of possibility.

- He used up all his smiling energy when he took that selfie with Ellen the other day.

- He's still thinking about whatever made him so miserable at The Waffle House the other day.

As great as Kanye's reaction is, the "oh my god, oh no" look on the face of the woman in the background is glorious. She's either really worried that these two dudes are bothering Kanye, or really worried Kanye is about to destroy those two guys.

