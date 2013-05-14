He loves the '80s! A be-wigged Kanye West, rocking a humorously retro look, was spotted in Atlanta's Woodruff Park on Thursday, May 9, filming a cameo for Anchorman: The Legend Continues, Will Ferrell's sequel to his blockbuster laughfest about a goofy news reader.

A source tells Us Weekly that the rapper will be playing an MTV VJ in the movie. Wearing a short-afro wig, wolf T-shirt, motorcycle jacket, black leather pants, and white vintage Adidas, West looked '80s-appropriate for the role. "It took two professionals to get Kanye's vintage 1980 MTV VJ look right," says the source, who credits stylist O'Neal McKnight and costume designer Susan Matheson with the transformation. (The two previously worked with Jessica Alba in 2003's Honey.)

And judging by the photographs, he'll be an active participant in the epic fight that involves other A-list talents, including Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Liam Neeson and Kirsten Dunst, all of whom also have cameos in the comedy. In one shot, West, using a hockey stick, puts a fellow cast member in a headlock.

West, who's expecting a baby in July with girlfriend Kim Kardashian, has been holed up in Paris working on his new album but has been back in the U.S. since performing at the Met Constume Institute Gala on May 6.

