That's gotta hurt! Kanye West's $750,000 Lamborghini, a birthday gift from girlfriend Kim Kardashian, was hit by her electric front gate in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

According to TMZ, the 35-year-old rapper wasn't driving the luxury vehicle at the time of the incident, which was caught on camera.

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 was being delivered to the home by a driver after getting serviced, when the front gate began closing on the car. The high-end automobile was smushed on both sides before it pulled inside the driveway.

TMZ reports that a repair shop quickly sent a mechanic to the home to check out the extent of the damage.

The mishap comes several days after the "Mercy" rapper sustained an injury himself. On May 10, West was photographed accidentally walking into a street poll while house-hunting with Kardashian, 32. But his pregnant girlfriend -- demonstrating her maternal gifts -- gave him a kiss on the forehead.

