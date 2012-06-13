Kanye West can't catch a break!

After slamming reports Wednesday that he tweeted naked photos of girlfriend Kim Kardashian, West had another problem occur while he's abroad.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that West's team called the LAPD Wednesday morning to report a burglary. The LAPD are now investigating if anything from West's home is missing after the break-in.

West, 34, is currently performing in England with Jay-Z as part of his European Watch the Throne Tour. According to TMZ, the L.A. home was recently put up for sale at the same time Kardashian, 31, put her L.A. home on the market.

"Kim is selling her home privately," a source close to the reality star confirmed to Us Weekly. "Kanye and Kim are thinking about moving in together."

Earlier Wednesday morning, West gave a statement to Us through his rep about the reports he tweeted a naked photo of Kardashian (later to be identified as porn star Amia Miley).

His rep told Us, "In regards to this 'story' that Kanye posted and then took down intimate pictures on his Twitter account: TOTALLY FALSE. Laughably so. This phantom tweet never occurred on his account."

"This is obviously the desperate, sad act of someone seeking to gain media exposure by exploiting Kanye's notoriety," West's rep continued. "Kanye doesn't even know this person, has never seen this picture, and hasn't been on his Twitter account for a day."

