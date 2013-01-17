Former "American Idol" judge Kara DioGuardi is going to have a baby!

The 42-year-old Grammy-nominated songwriter confirms to People.com that she and her husband, Mike McCuddy, are preparing to welcome a son via gestational surrogate in the coming weeks.

"We are eagerly awaiting the healthy and happy birth of our son, Greyson James Carroll McCuddy," DioGuardi told the magazine. After years of struggling with fertility issues, the music star said she and her husband decided to use a surrogate and the process "worked on the first try."

"I've got two people on my mind," DioGuardi said. "Her (the surrogate) and the baby. She's given us this incredible gift."

