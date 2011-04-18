Kara DioGuardi has dealt with far worse things than judge-table spats on "American Idol."

In her frank new memoir, "A Helluva High Note," the music industry vet and former "Idol" judge, 40, reveals that she suffered molestation as a child and, as a young adult, was date-raped by a prominent music producer.

DioGuardi says that, at age 11, a teenage family friend repeatedly molested her. "On one particular day, he took me into the back shed of his house and put his hands all over my [body]," DioGuardi writes in an excerpt at E! News. "I remember freezing and not knowing what to do."

Another painful secret: In 2000, as her music career rose, she went on a date with a "fairly known producer," who sexually forced himself upon her after a cordial dinner.

"[W]ithin a few hours, he was on top of me, pumping, sweating, and speaking to me in Spanish, not a word of which I could understand," DioGuardi writes.

She kept the violent date-rape secret for fear it would ruin her career, she says.

DioGuardi also writes of sexual harassment at the hands of a "hugely successful artist" who was obsessed with "Russian porn" and hiring strippers for perform sex acts in front of him.

Of her early Season 9 departure from "Idol," the star explains that she was struggling to get pregnant via IVF.

"I wanted a child and there was no way I could get pregnant under the stress of eighteen-hour work days and live TV ... My desire to be in control of my destiny was larger than my need to be a household name."

"A Helluva High Note" hits shelves April 26; DioGuardi will next appear on TV via "Platinum Hit," a new Bravo reality series debuting May 30.

