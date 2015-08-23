Finally, some happy news for an alum of "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

Kara Keough Bosworth -- who appeared on Bravo's "RHOC" with mom Jeana Keough from 2006 to 2010 -- is expecting her first child with husband Kyle Bosworth, an NFL player.

Kara posted an adorable video on her Instagram page that shows Kyle asking her if she's pregnant after he sees their dogs dressed in "big brother" and "big sister" T-shirts. "Wait until you find a partner that will react like this. #BabyBoz#BabyDaddy," Kara captioned the video in early August.

On Aug. 22, Kara posted a photo of a tiny pink tutu and matching rhinestone-studded baby Converse sneakers, revealing that they're having a girl. "Needless to say, she's already so spoiled. Thanks for loving on #BabyBoz," she captioned that snapshot.

The couple told E! News that their daughter's due date is Feb. 3 -- just five days before their second wedding anniversary. "We're so excited about Baby Girl Boz and we can't wait to be parents," the Bosworths told E! News exclusively. "Grandma Jeana already has a nursery set up in her house -- this is going to be one spoiled baby!"