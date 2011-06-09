Kardashian Fires Off Legal Warning to NFL Pro

Reporting by WENN

Newly-engaged Kim Kardashian is threatening to sue the editors of a U.S. magazine and NFL pro Bret Lockett after they alleged the reality TV star has been cheating on her fiancé Kris Humphries with the football player.

New Jersey Nets basketball player Humphries proposed to Kardashian last month after a six month romance and the couple plans to wed this summer.

But the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" beauty has been left fuming after writers at In Touch Weekly published this week's cover story with the headline, "Kim Caught Cheating!"

The article accuses Kardashian of embarking on a five-month affair with American footballer Bret Lockett -- while she was dating Humphries. Lockett, who is quoted in the story, appears to confirm the allegations - which Kardashian has strenuously denied.

Kardashian's representative tells TMZ that her attorney now plans to sue the magazine and New England Patriots star Lockett.

The website also reports the star learned of the tabloid's plans to print the story earlier this week, prompting her lawyer, Dennis Roach, to fire off a stern letter warning that any publication of the salacious claims are, "at a minimum, damaging, defamatory, and an invasion of her privacy."

But In Touch editors ran the article in their latest issue, which hit retailers on June 8, 2011.

The piece even features what the magazine insists is sexy text correspondence between Kardashian and the footballer.

It's the second false report about Kardashian in as many weeks - she was recently forced to shoot down reports she's pregnant with Humphries' baby after another magazine took her remarks about starting a family too far.

