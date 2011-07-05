Kim Kardashian was left red-faced when she was asked to join a Twitter campaign to help publicize a major road closure in Los Angeles after she got the dates wrong twice.

The socialite was one of a number of stars, including Lady Gaga and Ashton Kutcher, who were approached by officials at the Los Angeles Police Department to help highlight the temporary closure of one of the city's main freeways on July 16-17 July.

However, Kardashian baffled motorists by sending out a message on Friday with the wrong dates, writing, "Remember this weekend the 405 Fwy (freeway) is gonna be closed between the San Fernando Valley and the West Side!!"

However, after realizing her mistake she deleted the message and posted another which wrongly declared the closure to be "next weekend".

That update was also removed and she eventually got the message right, adding, "Stay away from the 405 Fwy (freeway) the weekend of July 16 & 17..."