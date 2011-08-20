SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) -- Kris Humphries has officially caught up with Kim Kardashian. The basketball pro and the reality star are husband and wife.

Publicist Jill Fritzo tells People magazine and E! that the 30-year-old Kardashian and the 26-year-old Humphries tied the knot Saturday night in the exclusive Montecito area near Santa Barbara, Calif.

The ceremony will be televised as a two-part special on E! in October.

It is the first marriage for Humphries and the second for Kardashian, who was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004.

People and E! report that Kardashian wore an ivory gown designed by Vera Wang as stepfather Bruce Jenner walked her down the aisle in front of 440 guests, including Demi Lovato, Mario Lopez and Lindsay Lohan.

Kardashian and Humphries began dating late last year and announced their engagement in May. He proposed on bended knee with a 20.5-carat ring by spelling out "will you marry me?" in rose petals.

Kardashian is a star of E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Humphries last played for the National Basketball Association's New Jersey Nets.

Since the couple's engagement, the pending nuptials have provided constant fodder for entertainment media and the Kardashians themselves, who have posted updates about the wedding on their various blogs and websites.

The exact location of the ceremony has been kept secret, but everything else about the extravaganza — the dress designer, the cake maker, the stationer, the gift registry, the Kardashian-brand perfume — has been touted endlessly by the family and its fans.

But none of that is causing pre-wedding jitters for the bride. Earlier this week, Kardashian said she was feeling "totally calm" about the much-hyped ceremony.

"I think that freak-out moment kind of already passed," she said at a party Wednesday to launch her new clothing line at Sears.

So what attracted her to her husband-to-be?

"He's the most genuine person," she said. "He's really supportive and he has his own stuff going on, too."