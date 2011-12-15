Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been named the most popular celebrity on the Internet by search engine Google.

The socialite has been a regular in the headlines throughout 2011 as she married basketball player Kris Humphries over the summer (2011) and then filed for divorce after just 72 days.

She has now been named the year's most searched for celebrity on the Internet, according to bosses at Google.co.uk.

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham came second in the search engine's annual round-up of the web's most popular stars, ahead of Harry Potter actress Emma Watson in third and Scarlett Johansson in fourth.

Friends star Jennifer Aniston rounds out the top five.