PARIS (AP) — Kim Kardashian received a fright at a Paris Fashion Week event Thursday when she was apparently jostled by someone waiting in a large crowd outside her car.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star had just exited her car at the posh Hotel Salomon de Rothschild when the kerfuffle erupted around 3 p.m.

In a video posted on website TMZ.com, Kardashian appears to stumble briefly after a person lunges toward her feet. Bodyguards instantly push Kardashian out of the way and subdue someone who remains off camera.

Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner can be seen yelling "Stop it!"

Ex-journalist Vitalii Sediuk, a former Ukrainian television reporter, told The Associated Press in an email that he is the person in the video, and that he'd only been trying to hug the star.

"I didn't mean any harm to Kim and went for a hug. Hope she is OK and Kimye won't be mad at me," Sediuk said in his email.

Sediuk, 25, has gained a reputation for outlandish behavior on red carpets in Moscow, Los Angeles and Cannes.

In May, he was arrested and spent two days in jail after jostling with Brad Pitt at a film premiere in Los Angeles. He also crawled underneath America Ferrera's dress at a film premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

The former journalist also has hugged the crotches of Bradley Cooper and Leonardo DiCaprio and crashed the 2013 Grammy Awards.

Sediuk said the incident, which he referred to as a prank, was "a protest that (the) U.S. banned me from entering the country." Customs and Border Protection spokesman Jaime Ruiz said he could not confirm whether Sediuk has

been blocked from entering the U.S. Sediuk is scheduled to appear in court in Los Angeles in January in connection with the Brad Pitt incident.

A representative for Kardashian, Ina Treciokas, said the star had no comment about the incident.

