Live from New York, it's the Kardashian sisters!

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian got skewered during the Weekend Update on "Saturday Night Live."

During Saturday's live show, "SNL" players Abby Elliott, Nasim Pedrad, and Vanessa Baye spoofed the reality stars, chatting with anchorman Seth Meyers about their recent credit card controversy.

Any other canceled Kardashian products? "The Kardashian birth control pill --- yeah, they were Skittles," says one sister. "Sorry!"

Another item that was shelved: "Temporary back tattoos -- not only were they permanent, the only one available read 'slut'!"

