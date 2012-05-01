Who's who?

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian met their Saturday Night Live impersonators at the E! 2012 Upfront event in NYC Monday.

The sisters posed on stage with SNL stars Nasim Petrad (Kim), Abby Elliott (Khloe) and Vanessa Bayer (Kourtney). Unfortunately, Kris Jenner's impersonator Kristen Wiig was not in attendance, but Jenner still joined her daughters for the special introduction.

Even though SNL spoofs the sisters regularly on their show, the reality starlets are able to laugh at it. "Just was onstage at the E! Upfront with Kim, Kourt, my mom and the SNL versions of us LOL! So fun!!!," Khloe, 27, tweeted Monday.

She also added on her personal website Tuesday, "Hi dolls! Last night at the E! Upfront Kim, Kourt, my mom and I finally came face to face with our SNL impersonators. It was too funny!!! We were introduced to them onstage in front of the entire event — I’ll be posting video of the introduction shortly. For now, here are some photos of all of us backstage. It was so fun to finally meet these talented comediennes!"

