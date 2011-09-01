Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian stripped down for a new ad campaign to promote their clothing line, Kardashian Kollection for Sears.

The racy shots, which were taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, feature the siblings in an array of skimpy undergarments.

Kourtney, 32, wears a colorful bustier-style top and matching bottoms, while Khloe, 27, dons a pink lace set with thigh-high stockings. Newlywed Kim, 30, flaunts her famous curves in a black-and-white two-piece number.

The photos were taken back in May, and Kim raved about working with the world-renowned Leibovitz on her blog at the time:

"What an amazing day! We shot with the living legend herself, Annie Leibovitz! I swear this was such an eye opening day. She shot our Kardashian Kollection for Sears ad campaign! I can’t give away any details, but we have never been shot like this before and it was soooo fun shooting with Kourtney and Khloe… Mason even made a cameo!"

The Kardashian Kollection will launch in 400 Sears storefronts this month. The line is influenced by the individual styles of each of the Kardashian sisters, which range from "bohemian" to "rocker."

