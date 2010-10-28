Kardashian sisters? Now you can...sort of.

The E! reality stars are teaming up with Mobile Resource Card to launch their first prepaid Mastercard on Nov. 10.

"Never thought I'd have my own face on a debit card," Khloe blogged on Thursday, "but I think it's pretty amazing we're going to be in so many people's wallets!

According to Kim, the card also comes with a free Mobile Money account, which allows users to

conveniently transfer money between accounts using their cell phones.

"It's like having an ATM in your phone," Kim, 30, blogged on Thursday. "No one likes going to banks and ATMs, and we're constantly on our phones, why not make it easy to manage your money from your mobile?"

Kim will join Kourtney, 31, and Khloe, 26, on Nov. 9 in NYC to celebrate the launch with a party at Pacha.

"There are so many more amazing features to this card and I'm so excited to share it with you guys," Kim said. "I think you guys are going to love it!"

Adds Kourtney, "Now everyone can go shopping with us!"

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Politicians who have had odd jobs

The 50 best celeb Halloween costumes

Learn all about Kim K

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Kim rates her fashion faux pas!

PHOTOS: The Kardashians' sexiest outfits ever

VIDEO: Kim gets an angry call from ex Reggie Bush