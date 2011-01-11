Kim Kardashian has dismissed rumors her sister Khloe is pregnant, insisting her sibling shouldn't have to suffer the humiliating gossip every time she puts on "a little weight."

Reports emerged online this month suggesting Khloe is expecting her first child with her basketball star husband Lamar Odom.

But her sister Kim is adamant the reports are not true, and she is urging gossips to stop making Khloe feel bad about her body.

She tells E! News, "I feel like she gets this all the time. It's like every other week. I think I'd kill myself if I had to deal with that. It doesn't feel good when you've just gained a little weight."

