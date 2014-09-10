LAS VEGAS (AP) — After three years, the Kardashian family is closing a store at The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas that was fashioned as a "celebrity lifestyle boutique."

MGM Resorts International spokesman Shant Apelian said Wednesday that "Kardashian Khaos" will close Oct. 30.

The store opened in November 2011, featuring souvenirs, T-shirts declaring family members as fan favorites, key chains, novelties, water bottles and other products endorsed by the Kardashian sisters — Kim, Kourtney and Khloe — and their mother Kris Jenner.

It also hosted periodic appearances by the Kardashians.

