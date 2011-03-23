Kim Kardashian was left fearing for her brother Rob after he underwent emergency surgery at a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday.

RELATED: Celebrities who come from unconventional families

The reality TV star was hospitalized after complaining of stomach plains and he underwent an operation to remove his appendix, according to TMZ.com.

Kim Kardashian told fans about the scare in a post on her Twitter.com page, writing, "Robbie is sick! He will be ok though!"

RELATED: Learn all about 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' on MSN

Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, later added, "Wow looong night in the ER! Pooooor Rob! My son has no more appendix!! I love you Rob Kardashian you were so brave!"

Kardashian is reportedly set to make a full recovery.

RELATED: Kim K says that rumors don't bother her