Farrah Abraham cannot keep up with the Kardashians.

The 20-year-old Teen Mom star tweeted that she was "shocked" Kourtney Kardashian "is pregnant again," and a slew of other insults directed at the mom-to-be. But the extended Kardashian crew was quick to snap back at the MTV reality star.

PHOTOS: Look back at Kourt's first pregnancy

"Why would I have anything to do with Teen Mom?" Kourtney tweeted. "I'm 32 years old! I may look young, honey, but don't get it twisted."

Abraham, who is mom to 2-year-old Sophia, wasn't shy about slamming E!'s famous family. "Did she not learn anything from Teen Mom?" she tweeted. "Maybe it's a fake pregnancy like Kim's wedding. SAD."

PHOTOS: Kim's wedding album

Scott Disick, 28, who is father to Kourtney's 23-month old Mason and baby-to-be, pointed out to Abraham that, "We're not teenagers, ya f**king moron."

Khloe, 27, asked Disick on the microblogging site how he knew who Abraham was. His blunt reply? "I just thought she was some sh*t stain on Twitter, no?"

PHOTOS: More adorable pics of Mason

"Guess what! Age and money honestly do not change a person's poor choice," Abraham tweeted after slamming Kourtney. "Quit making excuses."

Khloe dutifully noted that she has "never met a better mother than Kourtney."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly