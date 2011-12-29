Las Vegas will be crowded with Kardashians come New Year's Eve.

Kim, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian are set to invade Sin City this weekend to host their own respective ball-dropping bashes on Dec. 31 at nightclubs along the Strip.

A newly single Kim is scheduled to headline a huge bash at Tao Nightclub inside the Venetian, the same 10,000-square-foot club where she toasted last year's calendar change. And it's an expensive sequel: New York Post reports that Kim will pocket $600,000 from Tao for a series of appearances, starting with her NYE gig.

Meanwhile, down the street, a pregnant Kourtney will accompany Scott Disick to a packed bash at Chateau Nightclub & Gardens inside Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. Joining the duo at Chateau (where Britney Spears and Jason Trawick recently partied to celebrate their engagement and Trawick's 40th birthday) will be the DJ duo of Benji and Joel Madden along with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

Rob will toast the end of a successful 2011 (he finished second on "Dancing With the Stars") by hosting his own party at Tryst Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. Event reps tell Wonderwall that 4,000 people are expected to attend Rob's bash, where Dave Fogg will handle DJ duties.

We aren't the only ones who noticed the Kardashian clan's scheduled Vegas scatter this weekend. Kim mentioned via Twitter on Wednesday her family's far-flung hosting gigs, writing, "Me, @KourtneyKardash & @ScottDisick & @RobKardashian are all hosting in Vegas on NYE but at different places! So close yet so far away...LOL."

Las Vegas nightclubs -- famous for forking over major dough to land celeb cameos, especially on New Year's Eve -- have reeled in a few other stars for hosting duties this Saturday night. Fergie is reportedly earning $100,000 to play a NYE bash at the new 1 Oak at The Mirage; Chris Brown will welcome 2012 at Pure Nightclub inside Caesars Palace; and DJ Samantha Ronson will spin at Lavo, located at The Palazzo.

In the spirit of keeping up with the whole Kardashian clan on the upcoming booze-filled, year-ending holiday, we wondered where Texas transplants Khloe and hubby Lamar Odom would be sipping Champagne -- and which Kardashian sibling they would pick to party in Las Vegas with. Alas, Khloe's reps didn't get back to us. Guess we'll have to put on our party hat, wait and see.

