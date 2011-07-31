After being unnerved by a series of fan encounters at her home, Kim Kardashian is asking fans to respect her personal space.

Kardashian, who is to wed New Jersey Nets basketball player Kris Humphries later this month, has ordered her devotees not to visit her mansion in the hope of meeting her.

In a series of posts on her Twitter page, she writes, "I pride myself in being very open & available to my fans, but the one place I won't interact or tolerate people showing up to is my home.

"I won't answer my gate & I don't find it appropriate. This is my personal space & my comfort zone & when that is violated, I have a problem. I luv 2 meet my fans, you mean the world 2 me but I please ask that you don't show up 2 my home.

"It scares me. ... Security will be enforced 24hrs a day. Looks like I will be moving soon."

