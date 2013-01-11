A make-up artist has sued Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe over allegations they stole the name of her cosmetics brand.

Lee Tillett filed her lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles on Wednesday, claiming the reality TV stars' Khroma Beauty collection infringes on her own line, called Kroma. She is seeking $10 million in damages from the famous trio and execs at marketing company Boldface Group Inc.

Tillett says, "I developed the Kroma line myself, built my business through my own hard work, and took the legal steps necessary to protect it. And yet I have now been forced into legal battle with the Kardashians simply because they have decided to take something that doesn't belong to them."

A statement from the Kardashians' spokesperson Todd Wilson argues the siblings "have acted properly at all times."

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, who launched Khroma last year. are also being sued by the Los Angeles-based firm Chroma Makeup Studio.