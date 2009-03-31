Steve Wozniak and Karina Smirnoff may have been booted off Tuesday's Dancing With the Stars, but their days together are hardly over.

"He definitely is going to be in my wedding," Smirnoff -- who is engaged to Maksim Chmerkovskiy-- told Usmagazine.com after the show.

Will he be on a Segway, perhaps? (Wozniak made Smirnoff ride the two-wheeled, stand-up scooter on a recent show).

"Possibly, but I won't be on a Segway!" she told Us. "I think I've Segway-ed my way out of this! But yeah, I definitely want him in the wedding."

She said she wasn't surprised when they were sent home. On Monday's show, they received the lowest score, a 12 out of 30, for their Argentine tango. The week before, they earned a 10 for their samba but managed to stay on the show thanks to viewer votes.

"I think Steve had a little more in him, as far as entertainment value, and could really please people at home," Smirnoff told Us. "We did much more than anyone even on the show expected from us."

Out of all the celebs, Wozniak was a challenge, she said.

"You can't compare Steve to Shawn Johnson," Smirnoff told Us. "Dance-wise, I had a little bit more work. But then personality-wise, I think he is top notch."

Even though she's been voted off, she says she'll be back on DWTS next week.

"We are dancing to 'At Last,' and Etta James is singing!" Smirnoff told Us. "She's a legend! You don't get many chances in life for something like that!"

Who will be Smirnoff's dancing partner?

"Maksim, of course!" she told Us. "There's a slight meaning to 'At Last' - we're together at last!"