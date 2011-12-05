Karina Smirnoff finally has that Mirror Ball Trophy, but she no longer has baseballer Brad Penny in her life.

A source tells Us Weekly that the 30-year-old "Dancing with the Stars" pro and Penny have ended their relationship.

In October, the duo "postponed" their wedding, according to a source. At the time, they were "still together, but [had] conflicting schedules."

Smirnoff and the Detroit Tigers player, 33, went public with their romance in 2009, after she and fellow "DWTS" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy called it quits.

Although Smirnoff and Penny initially wanted "to spend more time together... especially while planning their wedding," a source tells Us they've now gone their separate ways.

A source told Us earlier this year that Smirnoff "loves being in love," and that "none of her friends [thought she'd] really make it to the altar with Brad."

