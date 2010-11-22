Karina Smirnoff: Bristol Palin's Journey Is So Different
With the "Dancing With the Stars" finale rapidly approaching, ousted dancing pro Karina Smirnoff, 32, thinks that all three remaining competitors, Kyle Massey, Bristol Palin, and Jennifer Grey, have a unique edge.
"I love Kyle. I love his energy," the pro told UsMagazine.com at Sunday night's American Music Awards after-party at the Rolling Stone Restaurant & Lounge in Hollywood.
Also at the party: Smirnoff's former competitor Brandy as well as Katy Perry, Russell Brand, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Ke$ha, Christina Milian, and Matthew Morrison.
Smirnoff, however, does not think the Disney actor is the clear front-runner. "I do love Bristol and her journey because it's so different," the dancer admitted to Us.
She then added: "And Jennifer. She's Baby. You have to love Baby."
The finale to "Dancing With the Stars" airs on ABC on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The results show airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.
