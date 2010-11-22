With the "Dancing With the Stars" finale rapidly approaching, ousted dancing pro Karina Smirnoff, 32, thinks that all three remaining competitors, Kyle Massey, Bristol Palin, and Jennifer Grey, have a unique edge.

"I love Kyle. I love his energy," the pro told UsMagazine.com at Sunday night's American Music Awards after-party at the Rolling Stone Restaurant & Lounge in Hollywood.

Also at the party: Smirnoff's former competitor Brandy as well as Katy Perry, Russell Brand, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Ke$ha, Christina Milian, and Matthew Morrison.

Smirnoff, however, does not think the Disney actor is the clear front-runner. "I do love Bristol and her journey because it's so different," the dancer admitted to Us.

She then added: "And Jennifer. She's Baby. You have to love Baby."

The finale to "Dancing With the Stars" airs on ABC on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The results show airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

